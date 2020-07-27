Somerset County had six new COVID-19 cases Monday among 839 added across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria County added two new cases and Indiana County added five in Monday’s report, which brought the state total to 108,264 cases since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March.
The health department reported four additional deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 7,122 deaths associated with COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported for any local county.
It is estimated that 65% of those with COVID-19 have recovered, or just over 70,000 patients.
Because there is less testing on the weekend, Monday’s new-case reports have been consistently lower. The state has averaged 932 new cases a day over the past week.
The health department reports 19,157 cases in residents of nursing and personal care homes and 3,837 cases among employees of the homes. There have been 4,851 deaths related to COVID-19 in residents of the long-term care facilities.
Data show 472 residents and 223 employees have tested positive in the past week.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said additional cases were expected as the result of mandated testing of all residents and staff.
Deadline for the testing was Friday. During a press event Friday, Levine said she would report on the universal testing program on Tuesday.
Some of the test results have not come back from the labs, and one contracted testing service has scheduled its last tests this week, she said.
“We are seeing an increase in terms of the numbers of patients and staff,” Levine said.
“We expected that because we are testing everyone.”
Identifying those who are infected, but do not have symptoms, will allow facilities to isolate, quarantine and cohort residents to reduce the spread, she said.
Retesting will be required and scheduled based on location and number of cases.
Every county in the region has reported COVID-19 cases in long-term care homes, the state report shows. Totals are:
• Cambria County: 5 homes, 16 resident cases, 6 staff cases.
• Somerset County: 3 homes, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case.
• Bedford County: 2 homes, 1 resident case, one staff case.
• Blair County: 8 homes, 19 resident cases, 13 staff cases, 1 death.
• Indiana County: 11 homes, 28 resident cases, 9 staff cases, 4 deaths.
• Clearfield County: 4 homes, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases.
• Westmoreland County: 20 homes, 159 resident cases, 50 staff cases, 29 deaths.
• Fayette County: 5 homes, 9 resident cases, 8 staff cases, 1 death.
