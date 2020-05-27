Bedford County added one new COVID-19 case among 780 additional positive cases statewide, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.
There are 113 additional deaths in Tuesday’s update, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 69,417 cases and 5,265 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Local county totals have reached 57 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 37 cases and no deaths in Somerset County, 38 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 48 cases and one death in Blair County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,528 cases among employees at 596 facilities in 44 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 3,469 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Fewer than five cases have been reported at one Cambria County long-term care facility.
No other cases and no deaths have been reported for Cambria, Somerset, Blair or Bedford county homes.
“New positive cases being reported each day continue to decline,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “This is good news for Pennsylvania, especially as we have added more testing.”
Levine and Governor Tom Wolf were asked what to expect as counties move to the green phase of the state’s reopening plan. Cambria County remains in the yellow phase, but 18 counties – including neighboring Clearfield and Centre counties – will move to the green phase on Friday.
Levine said the additional reopening does not signal an end to caution, stressing there continues to be community spread of COVID-19 in many areas of the state. She encouraged the continued use of masks and attention to hand-washing and other precautions.
Wolf was asked if the guidelines he is issuing for the green phase have the authority of law. He said it’s his understanding they are enforceable, but stressed compliance will benefit everyone.
“The point of all this is: People have to feel confident,” he said. “They have to feel confident going to work. They have to feel confident going to purchase something. They have to feel confident going to school.
“That confidence comes not from adhering to some abstract principle or law. It comes from keeping people safe – from defeating this virus. That’s what we’re all about. To the extent we can do that, each of us – working as individuals; as individual businesses – that’s how we are going to defeat this.”
Wolf was asked if there is a legal requirement for customers to wear masks in businesses.
“There is no law,” Wolf said. “But under the private property laws, any business has the absolute right to determine what the customers should wearing when they come into the store. That includes masks.”
