There were fewer than 400 new cases again Monday and just 10 deaths related to COVD-19 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
The report shows 351 new cases and 10 deaths across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 75,943 cases and 5,953 deaths related to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
One additional case in Bedford County is the only local change.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 16,167 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,807 cases among employees in 615 nursing and personal care homes across the state. A total of 4,094 long-term care resident deaths have been related to COVID-19.
The health department estimates there have been 5,742 cases in health care workers.
It was the second consecutive Monday with fewer than 400 new cases, although Monday's reports have usually been slightly lower because there is less testing on weekends.
There are now 59 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 45 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 53 cases and one death in Blair County.
The health department introduced a new COVID-19 dashboard Monday on its website health.pa.gov. With tabs for statewide cases, county reports, data by ZIP Code, demographics, hospital preparedness and reopening status, the dashboard allows users to click through an array of information.
“The more informed Pennsylvanians are, the more confident they can feel in their understanding of this pandemic and how it affects them,” Wolf said. “This enhanced dashboard provides much more detailed data, including the graphical presentation of our race and ethnicity data for both cases and race, which is essential as we work to provide data representative of all communities.”
The dashboard was designed to consolidate information, Levine said.
“Having all this data available on one page provides a tool where people can go for the most recent information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” she said.
