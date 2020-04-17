Friday’s report of 1,706 new COVID-19 cases is the highest in a week, bringing the state total to 29,441, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The noon update Friday also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756.
One new case in Somerset County pushed the county total to 15. Blair County gained one new case, to hit 14 and Bedford County reports two new positive tests to reach 14, including one death. Cambria County held steady at 14 cases and one death.
The daily increase was the third-highest to date, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said it may have reflected a surge in test results from private laboratories that had been backlogged.
New test results in Friday’s report totaled 5,906, which is a 16% increase over the previous week’s daily average.
“It’s not surprising that we are going to see ups and downs,” she said Friday during the Health Department’s call-in press conference, explaining that experts are tracking trends over several days and will be closely watching reports in the coming days.
Daily new cases had slowly declined since topping out at 1,989 on April 9. Friday’s jump is not seen as a new surge, Levine said.
“What we are tracking is a moving average rather than a daily average,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during his own speech and virtual press conference.
“It’s too early to declare victory, but it’s good news,” he said
Levine pointed out that one important model showed Pennsylvania’s coronavirus hospitalizations peaking on Thursday, noting that Friday’s cases are up slightly. Other models show different surges, and the Health Department will continue monitoring the trends.
“We are not seeing reports that hospitals are at capacity,” she said. “I’m sure they are challenged to take care of these really sick patients.”
Statewide, there are 2,597 hospitalized COVID-19, including 662 on ventilators or breathing tubes.
In this region, the Health Department shows Cambria County hospitals have 37 intensive care unit beds and 44 isolation unit beds available. One ventilator is in use for a COVID-19 patient, and there are 48 available.
Somerset County has 27 ICU beds, 37 isolation unit beds and 23 ventilators available.
Blair County has 62 ICU beds, 20 isolation unit beds and 26 ventilators available.
Two COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in the county.
Indiana County has five ICU beds, 20 isolation unit beds and 19 ventilators available.
Three ventilators are in use for coronavirus patients.
Westmoreland County has 31 ICU beds, 97 isolation unit beds and 89 ventilators available. Five ventilators are in use for coronavirus patients.
No COVID-19 cases are reported in long-term care facilities in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties.
