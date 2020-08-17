Mount Aloysius College reported its first COVID-19 case of the new academic year on Monday.
International students and those from “hot spots” in the country and state began returning to the school last week and were required to quarantine while testing was conducted. During this time period, one student’s results came back positive for the coronavirus and that person was placed in an isolation area, according to a release from the college.
The school touted the effectiveness of its protocols.
“While a positive test is unsettling, these measures allow us to manage the situation,” President John McKeegan said in a statement. “Contact tracing is underway and anyone who may have been in ‘close contact’ with the student will be notified.”
The student’s name or any further information that may identify the person will not be released.
College officials are monitoring the situation and assured that the community will be informed of any updates or changes.
New students who don’t reside in “hot spots” are arriving on campus on Friday and returning students will be back on Sunday.
The new, modified semester begins on Monday.
Cambria County led the area Monday with 10 more COVID-19 cases added by the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the region, only Westmoreland County, which has seven additional cases, reported more than three Monday.
Cambria now sits at 393 cases since tests results started being reported in March.
Blair County added three cases Monday, while Somerset and Bedford counties both added one case, taking their totals to 143 and 154, respectively.
Indiana County now has 359 cases after adding one new case to its total.
The totals were reported on a day where Pennsylvania reported just 384 cases statewide, a figure that did not include Philadelphia’s cases, the state said.
For the second time in August, Pennsylvania did not list any new COVID-19 deaths, keeping that number at 7,468.
State Department of Health officials have urged the public to continue following guidelines put in place over the past month as students, staff and educators across the state prepare for school reopenings – some of which have been delayed due to the pandemic.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.
Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
ZIP code tracker
The Loretto area, which includes the federal prison, and the Johnstown area of 15905, which includes parts of the West Hills and Memorial Medical Center and parts of Conemaugh Township in northern Somerset County, led the area with 44 cases reported each.
The 15902 ZIP code, which includes Dale Borough, parts of Moxham and the Daisytown area, is up to 36 cases.
In Somerset County, the Somerset area’s ZIP code, 15501 has 29 confirmed cases, according to Department of Health figures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.