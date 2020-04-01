City of Johnstown officials learned on Wednesday that the municipality will receive almost $760,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
But they are still awaiting word on how the money can be used, or how it will be provided – other than knowing it will come through Community Development Block Grants and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs.
“This is as new to us as it is to anybody else,” Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “We didn't receive any prior notification from anyone on the award and how it could be spent. Based on the way everything seems to be written, the funding is going to come through our department – the city community economic development department – as we administer HUD funding on behalf of the city.”
The money is part of the $170.65 million provided to Pennsylvania, as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that is designed to support municipalities, health care providers, workers and businesses that face economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was proud to advocate for Pennsylvania to receive necessary funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it poses for our families and communities,” Casey said in a press release statement. “The Commonwealth will receive $170.65 million in new Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and other HUD programs to help provide shelter to homeless individuals, increase affordable housing options, develop infrastructure and maintain crucial public services, among other uses. CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth, and the funding is as important as ever as our Nation battles this pandemic.”
Sen. Pat Toomey added: “The CARES Act provides state and local governments with critical funding to combat the spread of COVID-19 and help care for those who are sick. I am very pleased that this funding is now being disbursed to Johnstown and other communities across Pennsylvania. Hopefully these funds – along with basic preventative measures like social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a homemade mask in public – will reduce the spread of the disease.”
Johnstown leaders are working with state and federal officials in an attempt to navigate the uncertain economic times that have resulted in widespread unemployment due to businesses being ordered closed to prevent spread of the virus.
“We're appreciative of any support the state is offering and able to provide,” John Trant Jr., interim Johnstown city manager, said. “I know DCED (Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development) specifically has reached out to the city. There are open lines of communication there. And we're appreciative of the senators' efforts to start funneling funding to the city to help support continuity of city operations.
"It's a tough time. And we need all the help we can get. So it's much appreciated.”
The city must still cover its normal expenses – with reduced revenue coming in – and prepare to handle any COVID-19 health care issues that may arise.
“There's a lot of unknown in terms of where we're headed and what's going to be funded or reimbursed,” Trant said. “But to see that there are already some resources flowing is a really big relief.”
Casey and Toomey voted in favor of the CARES Act.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, was among the U.S. House of Representatives members who approved the plan during a voice vote last week.
“The coronavirus outbreak has impacted all parts of our life together, resulting in a difficult and uncertain time for families, workers, and small businesses in our community,” Joyce said. “It is my privilege to represent Johnstown in Congress, and I am grateful that the Trump Administration is investing nearly $760,000 in Community Development Block Grants to help the people of Johnstown get through this public health crisis and emerge stronger than ever.
"Defeating coronavirus truly requires a team effort. We’re in this together, and we’re going to get through it together.”
