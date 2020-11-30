There were 4,631 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals Monday, including more than 220 in Cambria and Blair counties, the Department of Health reported.
“This has really surpassed our highest number of hospitalizations from the spring,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, calling it a “concerning milestone.”
Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated by intensive care units statewide, including 40 in Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties.
Even as Levine was taking reporters’ questions Monday morning, the department updated the hospitalization data with 226 more hospitalizations and 56 ICU patients. The data shows 970 in ICUs, and 499 on ventilators as of Monday morning.
Since the end of September, the seven-day average trend of hospitalizations has increased by about 3,000 patients a day, Levine said.
“I think that ICUs and hospitals, in general, are strained,” she said. “We are very concerned about hospital capacity, which is why we have asked the hospitals to collaborate, regionally.”
By coordinating bed capacity and staffing, hospitals can self-regulate to determine the ability to safely continue elective and nonemergency procedures, Levine said.
“We’re going to be monitoring that really, really closely,” she said.
Cambria County reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and Blair County had 119 cases among 4,268 new cases statewide in Monday’s update.
There were two additional deaths each in Cambria and Westmoreland counties, among 32 new Pennsylvania deaths on Monday.
State totals are now 361,464 cases and 10,383 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in March.
Cambria County now has had 4,537 cases and 62 deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County reported 45 additional cases, Bedford County had 10, Indiana County had 26, Clearfield County had 54, Centre County had 30 and Westmoreland County had 129 new cases.
As deaths increase across the state, Levine said a smaller proportion of the fatalities are in nursing and personal care home residents.
“We are seeing more deaths in long-term care facilities, but the percentage is less,” she said. “We are seeing more deaths outside of the long-term care facilities than we saw in the spring. I think that is just a reflection of the widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in all regions of Pennsylvania.”
