Cambria County’s largest lodging establishment – Holiday Inn-Downtown Johnstown – is temporarily suspending operations, until June 1, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure will be effective beginning Monday at noon.
A lack of occupancy due to canceled local events and the stay-at-home orders for Pennsylvania and other states led to the decision. Overnight hotel guests will be relocated to Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1440 Scalp Avenue, Richland Township.
“With citizens ordered to stay home and businesses ordered to close, the travel industry has seen an unprecedented drop in occupancy rates across the country and our area is not immune to that economic impact,” Michael Barletta, president of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said. “We are hoping for the best over the next few weeks and look forward to reopening in June.”
The decision comes after weeks of event and reservation cancelations and layoffs at the 159-room hotel that is also home to Harrigan’s Café & Wine Deck.
“I would just say we’re profoundly disappointed about having to make this temporary closure,” Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations at Crown American Associates, said. “We’re saddened for our employees, and our customers and for our whole industry.”
Holiday Inn is taking reservations for future events and room rentals.
“We are doing everything we can to reschedule events and bookings and we have a positive outlook for the latter half of the year,” Mark Pasquerilla, CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said. “We look forward to welcoming guests back into our doors soon, possibly before June 1.”
The loss of visitors at the Holiday Inn and other hotels in Cambria County will cause a significant negative economic impact for Visit Johnstown, an organization that promotes local tourism and hosts events, including the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
Five percent of the cost of every room that is rented goes towards a hotel tax. The county keeps 4% of the money collected with the rest going to Visit Johnstown, according to executive director Lisa Rager. Rager said Visit Johnstown receives more than $600,000 annually from the fee.
“Largely, the money that comes to our organization through the hotel tax supports what we consider to be our core destination marketing program,” Rager said. “There are specifications in terms of how those funds are to be used, which all ties back to marketing the area to visitors.”
Visit Johnstown will now try to figure out a way to continue its work without funding generated by the Holiday Inn and other hotels.
“We’re all kind of working together and communicating on a regular basis and determining the best path forward in the coming months until we get on the other side of this,” Rager said. “But, yeah, it’s definitely going to have a detrimental impact on our resources for a while. Our goal is to get through it so that we’re in a better position to be of assistance and help our tourism industry partners – attractions, dining, lodging organizations – to promote their activities, and programs and facilities once people start to have that desire and the ability to start moving around the country and resuming more of a normal pattern.”
