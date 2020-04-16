Another 1,245 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19, including two new cases in Bedford County and one in Blair County.
The new cases bring the state total to 27,735, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
The update included 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide fatalities total to 707.
Indiana County reported its second death in as many days. Both were residents of long-term care living facilities – which includes both nursing homes and personal care homes.
Indiana County has had 11 long-term care residents test positive in two different facilities.
No other area counties have nursing home residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Blair County now has 13 cases and Bedford has 11 cases, with one death reported.
Cambria County's report held steady at 14 cases and one death. Somerset also has 14 cases, but no deaths.
For the first time, Thursday's report included county-specific testing data. Local totals are 392 tests in Cambria, 266 in Somerset, 593 in Blair, 90 in Bedford and 419 in Indiana.
The breakdown illustrates a point Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has frequently made: More tests are needed to truly gauge the pandemic.
'Expand testing'
During the daily press briefing Thursday, she warned against removing mitigation efforts or opening businesses because there is more coronavirus in communities than reports show.
“We know that the number of cases is underreported.,” Levine said. “We have talked about the challenges we have had with testing.”
The department and public health experts use several measures to track the pandemic and believe the exponential growth has leveled out.
“We are very confident that we have flattened the curve,” Levine said. “But it is correct that we need to be able to expand testing. We are going to work to expand testing as much as we possibly can.”
Statewide, there have been 114,442 people tested, the report shows. That's less than 1% of the population.
More testing has been done in hard-hit areas such as Philadelphia, where 1.6% of people have been tested. Other eastern counties with at least 2,000 cases include Lehigh, with 2% tested; Montgomery, with 1.6%; and Delaware, with 1.3%. State and federal agencies have sponsored community test sites in some of those counties.
Allegheny County leads western Pennsylvania with 925 cases, but only 0.9% of county residents have been tested.
Local county testing rates are Cambria, 0.3%; Somerset, 0.4%; Blair, 0.5%; Bedford, 0.2%; and Indiana, 0.5%.
Nursing homes
Coronavirus cases and deaths among nursing home residents was first reported in Wednesday's update. On Thursday, the report included employees of long-term care facilities.
It shows there are no individuals who tested positive for coronavirus living or working at any nursing home in Cambria, Somerset, Blair or Bedford counties.
Residents of homes accounted for three of Fayette County's 60 positive cases and one of the county's three deaths. No employees were confirmed with COVID-19.
In Westmoreland County, 51 residents and 19 employees in four facilities have tested positive and there have been 13 deaths. The county's overall report shows 240 cases and 13 deaths.
It is not clear that all 13 of the county's deaths were in nursing or personal care homes. The Health Department confirmed that employee cases and deaths are reported both in the facility data and the county data by residence.
In other words, if an employee works in one county, lives in another and dies after testing positive, the death and positive test would be listed in the long-term living report for the home's county, but also in the overall cases and deaths for the worker's county of residence, department spokesman Nate Wardle confirmed.
