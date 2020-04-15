The first Indiana County coronavirus death is among 63 new deaths statewide in Wednesday's Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
A total of 647 Pennsylvanians with confirmed coronavirus infections have died.
There are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.
Wednesday's report extended the slower increase in total cases that Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Tuesday called “great news.”
In this region, Somerset County has one new confirmed case for a total of 14, and Bedford County's count shot up by four to reach nine COVID-19 cases, including one patient who died.
Westmoreland County added six more cases and five more deaths. Totals are now 237 positive for coronavirus, including 11 deaths.
Cambria County held steady with 14 cases and one death.
Indiana County's total cases remained at 43. Blair County added one to reach 12 total cases. Clearfield County remains at nine cases. Fayette's report was unchanged with 58 cases, including three deaths.
