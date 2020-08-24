There were just eight new COVID cases in all local counties among 426 reported statewide on Monday by the Department of Health.
Cambria County added two cases, Blair County added four and Clearfield and Indiana counties each added one case.
There were no new cases in Somerset or Bedford counties.
One new death in Cumberand County was the only death added to Monday’s report, bringing Pennsylvania totals to 129,474 cases and 7,579 deaths.
Noon reports represent data gathered through 11:59 p.m. the night before. Mondays are usually lower than other days because there is less testing on weekends.
It is estimated that 81% of patients have recovered, which is more than 104,500 people.
A continuing decrease in the portion of all those tested who are positive for COVID-19 is encouraging, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday.
“Our percent positivity decreased significantly this week, representing the fourth straight week that the percent positivity has decreased,” Wolf said in a press release highlighting information on Friday’s updated COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard.
“This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do,” Wolf continued. “The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
Indiana and Blair counties were among those identified as having “concerning” positivity rates. Indiana County’s rate was 7.1% and Blair’s was 5.0%.
Monday’s update also included information on community transmission of coronavirus to help schools determine instructional models.
Union County was the only one identified as having “substantial” spread, with “several known sources of outbreaks fueling community transmission.”
Cambria, Blair, Clearfield and Indiana counties are identified as having moderate spread, while Somerset and Bedford counties have “low” spread.
