Louis Blum, 87, of Dysart, has been identified as Cambria County's first COVID-19 death. Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross says Blum was being treated at UPMC Altoona for respiratory distress.
Blum tested positive at the hospital.
Positive cornoavirus cases and deaths among those who tested postive are reported in the patient's county of residence, the Health Department says.
Cambria County's first coronavirus death was listed in Tuesday's update, but no details were given.
In Wednesday's update, two new Cambria County cases are among 1,680 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 16,239, the state Department of Health announced.
Another 70 patients with confirmed coronavirus infections have died, bringing the state total to 310 deaths.
There were no additional deaths in this region.
Somerset County held at seven cases.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
With two new cases, there are now nine Cambria County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Other counties in the immediate area reported no additional coronavirus. Somerset County remains at seven cases, Blair County has six, Bedford County has four and Indiana County has 21 confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in western Pennsylvania, Fayette County reports three new cases, for a total of 35, and Westmoreland County added six to reach 183 COVID-19 patients.
Fayette reports one death and Westmoreland has reported no deaths.
