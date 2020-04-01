Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said on Wednesday that a second state prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
Both inmates with the virus are incarcerated at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County, Wetzel told reporters during a conference call.
The DOC reported the first positive test on Sunday and imposed a quarantine of the entire state prison system in response. Wetzel said then that the quarantine put limits on inmates’ movements and is meant to contain the virus to one facility and keep it from spreading throughout the state prison system.
The second positive test result came back late Tuesday night, Wetzel said. As of Wednesday morning, there were no other reported positive cases among inmates anywhere in the state prison system.
DOC officials are trying to determine how the inmates contracted the virus. One of them had participated in an in-person visit shortly before those visits were suspended, Wetzel said; all visits are now being done by telephone or video.
Meanwhile, four state prison employees have self-reported that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Wetzel did not reveal where those employees worked, citing Department of Health regulations. Employees who test positive for the virus have been instructed to stay home from work until a doctor clears them to return; employees who are awaiting test results have been told to self-quarantine at home.
Also during Wednesday’s conference call, Wetzel discussed how the DOC is handling the pandemic and what its quarantine procedures are.
“Basically,” he said, “most of the out-of-cell time will take place on the housing unit and in small groups – trying to achieve social distancing in the places that we can.”
All prison staff began wearing masks about two weeks ago, Wetzel said. Most are wearing cloth masks, except for direct medical providers and those working in intake areas and on units where there has been a positive case; those employees are wearing more protective N95 masks, he said.
All employees have been screened upon entering prisons for the past two weeks, Wetzel said. The screening process includes completing a questionnaire and taking temperatures. At SCI-Phoenix, employees are taking temperatures of inmates in the housing units where the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were located in order to identify symptoms as early as possible.
All new male inmates and parole violators now enter the state prison system at SCI-Retreat near Wilkes-Barre, where they spend a 14-day quarantine period before being taken to SCI-Camp Hill near Harrisburg for evaluation and classification. Efforts are being taken to maintain separation among groups of inmates that arrived at SCI-Retreat on different days.
Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union have called on the DOC and other state prison systems and county jails to begin releasing inmates who could be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 or who are serving time for minor, non-violent offenses. ACLU lawyer Nyssa Taylor has said that the virus can spread “like wildfire” once it enters a prison system, where social distancing is less practical.
Wetzel said he agrees that reducing the state prison system’s population is an appropriate response to the pandemic. As part of that effort, he said, the DOC recently submitted the names of 94 people who were imprisoned because of technical parole violations, with no new charges, to the state parole board to be reviewed and released.
“Make no bones about it – part of our response to this has to be having less people,” he said. “It’s almost hard to think back to where we were just three weeks ago, before this became a way of life.”
The system’s total inmate population was reduced by 574 in the month of March, Wetzel said. The system houses a total of approximately 44,600 inmates in its 25 state prisons.
The pandemic has forced the DOC to “completely recalibrate” how it releases inmates from its institutions, Wetzel said. For example, most of the bus stations in the state have been closed, eliminating one of the ways newly released inmates can travel home; thus, the DOC has been working to find ways to transport those people home, he said.
Also, as the pandemic continues, it’s increasingly important to connect newly released inmates with medical resources outside the prison system, Wetzel added.
The DOC has listed the following steps it's taking to reduce the system’s population:
• working with the state parole board to maximize releases;
• reviewing parole detainers for individuals in county jails and state prisons;
• expediting the release process for any inmate with a pending home plan;
• reviewing inmates who are beyond their minimum sentences;
• reducing the number of reentrants in halfway houses;
• and giving each released inmate a medical screening and referring him or her to a doctor when appropriate.
