When it comes to the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus causing COVID-19, Pennsylvania is lagging behind much of the country.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Infection announced the Delta strain is now dominant variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in the U.S., accounting for 51.7% of all new cases analyzed.
Although the CDC has not updated regional data for the latest two-week period, the June 19 report showed its region that includes Pennsylvania had barely one-third the prevalence of Delta as the national report. The report estimated 10.7% of the cases were Delta strain, up from 3.8% for the two weeks ending June 5.
Nationally, the Delta strain was 30.4 on June 19, up from 10.1 on June 5.
The CDC’s Region 2 includes Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and Virginia.
Pennsylvania Department of Health spokeswoman Maggi Barton said the Delta variant’s advance illustrates the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The potential threat of Delta and all other variants underlines the importance for all eligible people to get fully vaccinated,” Barton said.
An article updated Friday by Yale Medicine also stressed the value of vaccine against the Delta strain, noting variant is advancing faster in regions with lower vaccination rates.
Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine epidemiologist, said that the Delta strain is spreading 50% faster than the Alpha strain, which had been the dominant strain here. The Alpha strain is 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, he added.
“In a completely unmitigated environment—where no one is vaccinated or wearing masks—it’s estimated that the average person infected with the original coronavirus strain will infect 2.5 other people,” Wilson said in the Yale Medicine report. “In the same environment, Delta would spread from one person to maybe 3.5 or 4 other people.”
For now, the state and local COVID-19 data remains relatively flat.
Although the state’s COVID-19 infection rate inched higher this week, the rates dropped in most area counties, the Department of Health reported.
Across the state, 1.2% of all COVID-19 tests over the past seven days were positive for the coronavirus, up from 1.1% for the previous week.
The state’s Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard weekly update Friday showed that positivity rates dropped in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Centre and Westmoreland counties and rose in Blair, Clearfield and Indiana counties.
The rates were 0.4% in Cambria, 0.9% in Somerset, 0.8% in Bedford, 1.2% in Blair, 0.4% in Indiana, 3.2% in Clearfield, 0.9% in Centre and 1.2% in Westmoreland.
There were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday across the eight-county region and 230 new positives statewide, putting Pennsylvania’s total at 1,213,773 cases.
There were no additional deaths across the eight counties, and eight deaths statewide Friday – bringing the state total to 27,737 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine providers have administered 11,818,299 doses and 5,484,027 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 1,301,486 are partially covered, after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Philadelphia has its own health department overseeing vaccine distribution. It does not update data every day, but Thursday’s report showed 1,741,113 doses administered, 702,582 people fully vaccinated and 182,192 people partially vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.