Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Pennsylvania, with 1,470 new confirmed patients, the Department of Health confirmed Monday.
Somerset County added two new cases for a total of six positive tests, while Cambria County held steady with seven COVID-19 cases.
That brings the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 out of 67 counties. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 162.
“Now, more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well.
“We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Philadelphia leads the state with 3,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up by 476 since Sunday. The city's death total of 28 remained unchanged.
Allegheny County has 642 cases, the most in western Pennsylvania. The county total is up by 37 since Sunday, and its death total remains at four.
Indiana County jumped to 17 positive cases, adding four on Monday. Westmoreland County's total increased by 10 to reach 157. Fayette added two to reach 29, and there have been two deaths among Fayette residents with positive COVID-19 tests.
Other area county numbers remained unchanged, including Bedford, four; Blair, five; and Clearfield, seven.
There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date.
