The Cambria County coroner released the name of the man who died Monday night in a motorcycle crash in East Carroll Township.
Charles J. Dabella Jr., 52, of Hastings, was riding a 2018 Harley-Davidson Trike north on Brick Road at 6:23 p.m. when he lost control on a curve and struck a guide rail, Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Dabella was ejected from the motorcycle about 40 feet down an embankment, he said.
Lees pronounced him dead at the scene. Dabella died from blunt force trauma. The death is ruled an accident.
State police from the Ebensburg barracks, Carrolltown firefighters and Ebensburg EMS responded.
He was not wearing a helmet, Lees said.
