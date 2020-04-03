Pennsylvania has 1.404 new coronavirus cases in Friday's update, the Department of Health reports. That brings the state total to 8,420, with positive tests in 63 out of 67 counties.
The department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 102.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe.
“We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
The new report of 1,404 confirmed cases represents a 20% increase in total COVID-19 patients. The daily increase has been within a percentage or two of 20% since the state's numbers began surging in mid-March.
There are 53,695 individuals who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania.
In this region, one new case each was reported in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties; five new cases in Fayette County and 26 in Westmoreland County.
Current totals for counties in this region are Cambria, four; Somerset, three; Bedford, three; Indiana, seven; Blair, four; Clearfield, five; Fayette 20; and Westmoreland, 110.
Fayette has reported one death among coronavirus patients, which is the only death among the counties listed above.
Elsewhere in the state, Philadelphia's COVID-19 count topped 2,000 Friday, as 432 new cases brought the total to 2,284. Allegheny County's total is now 476 and is the highest in western Pennsylvania.
To date, 852 people have been hospitalized in Pennsylvania, including 241 under intensive care and 147 requiring ventilators.
There are now about 12% of the state's 695 nursing homes with at least one case, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during Friday's press briefing.
The situation is significant because those in long-term care, personal care and assisted living citizens are usually older individuals with additional medical issues, she said.
“They really are our most vulnerable citizens,” Levine said. “We are doing everything we can to protect nursing homes and protect the staff and residents of nursing homes.”
During Friday's briefing, Levine and Governor Tom Wolf asked that all residents of the state wear masks when every time they leave their homes.
Levine said the masks serve to prevent the wearer from spreading the virus more than protecting the wearer from contracting the virus from others.
“The only way to cut the growth of this virus is to act as if we all have it,” Wolf said, urging Pennsylvanians to stay home unless they absolutely have to go out, and then wearing cloth masks.
“We know we still have a way to go until we are through this crisis,” Wolf said. “If we want to come out of it with the most Pennsylvanians alive and the best economic prospects, we all need to continue to do our parts.”
Wolf went on to urge religious leaders to explore alternative services for Palm Sunday, Easter and other holidays.
“Any type of gathering can serve as a petri dish for COVID-19,” he said. “The best way to help our neighbors right now is by not congregating.”
Asked about various computer models that show different timetables and volumes of coronavirus patients in the coming weeks, Levine agreed the models can be helpful but stressed that the virus ultimately will set the schedule.
“It all comes down to: It depends,” Wolf said. “It depends on what we do. If we stay at home and if we practice social distancing, if we actually nip this in the bud, the models are going to show that we are not going to exceed the capacity of the health care system.
“If we spread it then we are going to overwhelm the health care system and the peak, whenever it comes, is going to be just awful.”
