Test results for suspected coronavirus patients will be available overnight or even sooner when Conemaugh Health System opens its own analysis center as early as next week.
Currently, local tests are sent out to commercial labs and results take at least a week.
Conemaugh is among a limited number of hospitals or health systems not associated with major universities that have been approved for COVID-19 testing, the health system announced.
“We are pleased to offer expanded testing services to our community and local healthcare providers,” Tony Campagna, vice president of ancillary, post-acute and support services, said in a press release. We understand how important it is to have accessible, fast, safe, high-quality testing for COVID-19.
“There is a shared frustration with the limited testing capacity right now, and we’re thrilled that our investment in our molecular lab in 2019 has equipped us to do the test assays right here, instead of sending them out to other labs."
The lab will operate seven days a week, with the capacity to run 1,300 tests a week. It will serve not only Conemaugh physicians and facilities, but other providers as well.
Often, test results will be available the same day of collection, the press release said.
Campagna acknowledged the “tireless work” of Lary Koval, retiring director of laboratory medicine, to establish the testing capacity.
Molly Harrison has been named director, effective Monday.
Meanwhile, Conemaugh's drive-up collection center in Richland Township took test specimens from 10 patients on Thursday, its first day of operation.
The collection center operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center, 1450 Scalp Ave. Hours could be expanded, based on testing needs.
Patients need a physician's order and an appointment to be tested. The service is not open to the public at this time. Area physicians received instructions on ordering and scheduling tests for patients.
The drive-up site at the facility's back is staffed by registered nurses in full protective equipment. Those with an appointment will drive through the test are under the portico. Staff will verify the patient’s identity and physician order, ask follow-up screening questions and collect the sample using a nasopharyngeal swab. In addition to COVID19, each patient will be tested for influenza.
The ordering physician will contact the patient with results.
Patients with physician orders may make an appointment at 534-9186.
Testing is also being done for patients with symptoms of COVID-19 who are approved by doctors at local urgent care centers, including MedExpress centers at 1221 Scalp Ave. in Richland and 1490 N. Center Ave. in Somerset and iCare centers at 100 Susan Drive in Southmont and 167 Zeman Drive in Cambria Township.
