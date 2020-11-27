Cambria County topped 4,000 COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state added 7,360 new cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
One death each in Bedford and Blair counties and six Centre County deaths were among 21 new deaths on Friday.
Cambria County recorded 146 new cases Friday to reach 4,014 cases since the pandemic hit the region in March.
Although Friday's report was somewhat lower than Thursday's record for new Pennsylvania cases, there are few signs the current surge is easing, and this region is seeing the effects.
The proportion of all tests that come back positive continues to creep higher, reaching 11.7% statewide over the past seven days, the department's early warning dashboard shows.
In this region, most counties had positivity rates above the state average. Somerset and Bedford counties each reported 22.3% positivity. Cambria is at 17.4% and Blair is at 14.2% positivity.
The region’s rate of new cases over the past seven days is also well above the state incidence rate of 323 new cases for every 100,000 residents, the dashboard shows. Cambria had 667 cases per 100,000, Somerset had 627 cases per 100,000, Bedford had 430 cases per 100,000 and Blair had 588 cases per 100,000.
Friday's update showed Blair County had 173 new cases, Somerset County had 72, Bedford County had 79, Indiana County had 42, Clearfield County had 33, Centre County had 97 and Westmoreland County had 263 new COVID-19 cases.
The state totals are now 343,614 cases and 10,234 deaths related to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus pandemic set a record high for the 17th consecutive day, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
In Pennsylvania, 4,114 were hospitalized, with 864 under intensive care and 445 on ventilators. Combining Cambria and Blair counties, there are 190 hospitalized, with 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators, Friday's report showed.
