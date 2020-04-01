Before Gov. Tom Wolf placed all of Pennsylvania under a stay-at-home order on Wednesday afternoon, Cambria County officials said the move was a good way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
County officials announced in a press release issued Wednesday morning that Cambria County would be placed under a stay-at-home order later Wednesday. Several hours later, Wolf imposed the order not only on Cambria County, but also on all the other counties that hadn’t already been under such an order.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said in a press release that the order, which is effective at least through April 30, will not significantly change county residents’ daily
lives.
“A stay-at-home order will not be a significant change to the residents of Cambria County, because most people are already voluntarily staying home and following Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines,” he said. “All of us need to continue to do our part by washing our hands, practice social distancing, and stay safe by avoiding gatherings of people.”
Pennsylvania residents may only leave their residences to perform essential travel and allowable activities such as working at a life-sustaining business, shopping for food, getting medical care and taking care of family members. State officials have said that, at this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the orders and informing the public of social distancing practices, rather than enforcement of the orders.
All three of Cambria County’s commissioners said in Tuesday’s press release that they agreed that Cambria County should be placed under a stay-at-home order.
“This order was put in place to help mitigate the spread in our communities,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said in the press release. “The fact is social distance works, and the actions taken by Cambria County will help protect our families and neighbors. The order will help first responders and healthcare workers to be ready when there is an increase in cases.”
“Cambria County will remain diligent in continuity of performing essential government services and life-sustaining functions,” Commissioner B.J. Smith said. “Staffing will be rotated and downsized during this pandemic. We are confident that we can continue to fulfill our mission as a government entity. Cambria County will continue to make the decisions in the best interest of our employees and the citizens we serve.”
“I want to thank all the workers who are helping us to put groceries on the table, and all the first responders and health care workers who work each day to keep us safe,” added President Commissioner Tom Chernisky.
“We want to avoid confusion with the stay-at-home order. For me, that’s important, to continue to support local restaurants during these difficult times. We can continue to order takeout or have delivery provided by our local restaurants and establishments. It is also important to note that you can still use our trails. The Ghost Town Trail, the Path of the Flood Trail and the Jim Mayer Trail remain open.”
