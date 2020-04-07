Cambria County has reported its first death in a patient infected by coronavirus, the state Health Department announced.
The local patient was among a record 78 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 240.
There are 1,579 additional positive cases of COVID-19 disease, bringing the statewide total to 14,559.
Somerset County reported an additional positive case, for a total of seven.
Conemaugh Health System spokeswoman Emily Korns said the Cambria County coronavirus patient who died was not under Conemaugh care.
She said a patient died a few days ago while in the isolation unit for possible coronavirus infection.
“That patient ultimately tested negative for coronavirus,” Korns said.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber President and CEO Tom Kurtz said he had not been informed of any COVID-19 deaths at the hospital, and a UPMC spokeswoman said the Pittsburgh system does not release information on specific patients with the virus.
Korns pointed out that both the positive cases and deaths are reported by counties of residence. It is possible the patient who died was tested at an out-of-county, non-Conemaugh facility – possibly even in another state.
No personal information
Responding to a question from The Tribune-Democrat, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine explained the reporting.
“If somebody's primary residence is in Pennsylvania, and they were in a hospital in New Jersey or New York, and they would, tragically, pass away there, then those cases actually would be counted in Pennsylvania's statistics,” Levine said during the daily press briefing.
Out-of-county state residents who test positive or die in Pennsylvania are reported in their home state's COVID-19 tabulation, she added.
Cambria County officials said they were notified about the COVID-19 death, but were provided no additional details.
“We received the information on the fatality through our state COVID-19 dashboard, but as is the norm we will not receive personal information on the victim,” said Art Martynuska, deputy director of emergency services.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," county commissioners' Chairman Tom Chernisky said. "Every life is precious and we must remember to follow safety recommendations. Stay home, be safe and if you have to go out in public, maintain social distance."
'Flattening of the curve'
Elsewhere in this region, Indiana County has four new cases for a total of 21, Blair County added another case and now has six confirmed COVID-19.
Cambria's positive cases held steady at seven, which would include the patient who has died.
Bedford has four cases and Clearfield has seven. Both were unchanged on Tuesday.
To the west, Allegheny County reported two additional deaths, for a total of six. Beaver County added three deaths, bringing the county total to nine.
Tuesday's report of 78 deaths represented more than a 24-hour total, Levine admitted. The daily report released at noon includes figures compiled through the midnight that day. Data compiled on Monday often includes additional deaths from the weekend.
“Today's significant increase in deaths is particularly due to a lag time in terms of reporting into our system,” she said.
In addition to the moderate increase in new cases statewide, southwestern Pennsylvania's new cases have remained flat for several days.
“So far, in the last number of days, we have seen a flattening of the curve in southwest Pennsylvania, which is very positive,” she said, cautioning that the trend must continue over more than a few days.
In every county
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.
The Health Department has provided no additional information on those with COVID-19 who have died.
The 1,579 new positive cases in Tuesday's report represents a slight increase from Monday's 1,470 new cases and was the first daily increase since Saturday.
At 12% in total cases, however, the jump remains lower than the 20% daily increases seen over the previous two weeks.
Philadelphia's death toll more than doubled, with 30 new cases bringing the total to 58 who have died after contracting the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.