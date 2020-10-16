Cambria and Blair counties each had 30 new COVID-19 cases Friday and Somerset added 24 among 1,566 additional positives statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Centre and Westmoreland counties each had one new death among 25 added statewide.
There now have been 179,086 Pennsylvanians who contracted COVID-19 and 8,457 who died from causes related to the coronavirus.
Another Trump Cabinet member’s visit to the region has brought the potential for exposure to coronavirus.
Following Thursday’s visit to Concurrent Technologies Corp. by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, the company notified employees on Friday two of Brouillette’s security detail members had tested positive on Thursday night.
“Neither of those people entered our facilities at any time,” spokeswoman Mary Bevan said in an email.
“The secretary and his staff who toured our facilities have all tested negative as of today. We will continue to keep in touch with the secretary’s office for updates.”
The company and visitors followed all CDC guidelines, including mask-wearing, she said.
“Given these circumstances, there is a very low likelihood of any transmission of COVID-19,” Bevan said.
On Thursday, it was announced U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 just hours after the secretary’s visit to JWF Industries in Johnstown on Tuesday.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 149 cases, Philadelphia has192 new cases, Westmoreland County has 109 new cases and Centre County has 36 new cases, according to the health department’s online data.
Elsewhere in this region, Bedford County added five cases, Indiana County added 22 cases and Clearfield County added five cases.
The health department estimates that 80% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is roughly 143,000 people.
Reviewing information on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard shows Westmoreland County added 57 cases among nursing and personal care home residents, along with one staff case.
Blair County had six new cases in long-term care residents, Indiana added two, Cambria added one and Centre County added five resident cases and one staff case.
Westmoreland’s report also added two long-term care facility deaths.
The dashboard’s address map shows the Cambria County Prison outbreak has helped push the Ebensburg area’s case-count. There have been 127 positive cases in the 15931 ZIP Code – the most in Cambria County.
