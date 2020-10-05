Blair County added its 19th COVID-19 death Monday and 16 new cases, while totals remained unchanged in two other counties.
Bedford and Somerset remained as is Monday, and Cambria County added three cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair was one of several adjacent counties posting double-digit additions Monday, the health department reported.
Indiana County had 11 cases, bringing its total to 791.
Westmoreland County added 45 cases, while Centre added 20 – one of its lowest one-day totals in weeks.
Cambria County now has 655 cases since March, approximately 25% of them still considered “active,” according to the Department of Health’s definition.
Somerset and Bedford counties remain at 238 and 262 cases, respectively.
Pennsylvania’s statewide total new cases Monday was 672, after a nearly weeklong trend of logging at least 1,000 cases per-day.
The state reported 11 deaths Monday, bringing that total to 8,227.
Only Blair County added a death in the region. Two others were reported in Allegheny County, while others were reported in the eastern half of the state.
No details were immediately available on Blair County’s latest death. Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross was not immediately reached for comment.
Blair County has had well over 100 COVID-19 cases in nursing homes since early this summer, and 13 have resulted in deaths, data show.
Tracing the virus path
The state continues working with public health professionals statewide to quickly identify, notify and monitor anyone known to have come in contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to quickly control spreads.
Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, there were 5,722 COVID-19 cases statewide and 55% of all cases had a case investigation started within 24 hours of receiving the positive report to determine if others were at risk in the days prior, state officials said.
“Contact tracing is an important and expanding public health strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while informing any close contacts about their exposure anonymously, and we appreciate that Pennsylvanians are doing their part to answer the call,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“For case investigations, it is important for our fellow Pennsylvanians to pick up the phone when public health professionals call to ensure that public health staff can inform them of the important steps they can take to protect their communities and those close to them. If you are a close contact, we need you to answer the call to stop this virus in its tracks before it could affect your loved ones, co-workers or friends across the state.”
A Contact Alert Pa app is also avialable to assist in contract tracing efforts, she said.
The free mobile app uses Bluetooth technology to send people “exposure alerts” that they have been exposed to COVID-19 – and without compromising their identity or location, state officials said. The app debuted last month.
