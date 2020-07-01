The University of Pittsburgh shared details about the initial framework for returning to campus on Tuesday.
Within the plan there are developed "postures" for the university campuses to function under.
These provide base plan for operations and include three categories – high risk, elevated risk and guarded risk – according to a release.
"This framework is not an emergency response plan," Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a video message. "It's a management plan that we’ll use over the long term. It will help us stay flexible so that Pitt is still Pitt – regardless of what course this virus takes."
He said the Healthcare Advisory Group at Pitt designed the postures so the university could avoid another situation where campuses are closed.
School officials plan on moving the satellite campuses, including Pitt-Johnstown, to guarded risk on July 13 and the main campus to the elevated risk category on the same day, the release explains.
At the guarded risk level, shared spaces are open, most instruction is in person, except large lectures, faculty and staff who can work from home are encouraged to do so and housing is open with "mitigation and isolation interventions" in place.
Elevated risk requires most activities to take place virtually – although housing is open with mitigation efforts in place and gatherings are capped at 25 people.
The high risk category is defined by allowing housing on campus, but most other facilities are only open to support staff, with classes almost entirely virtual with the exception of clinicals and labs.
In addition, there are new health and safety rules in place.
"The University’s Healthcare Advisory Group established universal health rules to help keep us safe," Gallagher said. "These rules underpin the principles for planning and operations throughout all of our campuses and within each area."
Face coverings, good personal hygiene and physical distancing will be required regardless of status, Gallagher said.
The custodial and facilities management staff will also continue increased cleaning of all facilities
More guidelines are expected to be developed and released over the coming weeks.
There will also be more information released throughout July on vulnerable populations, housing, alternative enrollment for international students, the Flex@Pitt instruction model, virus testing and contact tracing protocols.
For more information visit www.coronavirus.pitt.edu.
