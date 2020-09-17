Cambria County had no new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Somerset County had two new cases among 933 reported statewide by the Department of Health.
The university-related surge continued with 92 new cases in Penn State’s home, Centre County, and 28 new cases in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s home, Indiana County. Centre County’s totals are 1,600 cases and 11 deaths. Indiana County has 596 cases and 12 deaths.
Centre had the second-highest number of new cases in the state, behind Philadelphia, which reported 98 new cases Thursday. Allegheny County had 79 new cases.
There were 10 additional deaths recorded Thursday, including Westmoreland County’s 50th death.
That brings the state’s totals to 147,923 cases and 7,913 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria County remains at 528 cases and seven deaths. Somerset now has 197 cases and three deaths.
Elsewhere in the region:
• Bedford County added three cases to reach 222 cases and six deaths.
• Blair County added three cases to reach 540 cases and 13 deaths.
• Clearfield County added one case to reach 293 cases and one death.
• Westmoreland added 18 cases and one death to reach 2,021 cases and 50 deaths.
