Local resources

Resources:

• United Way 2-1-1: A toll-free call to 211 connects people to a community resource specialist in the area who can provide referrals to local organizations that provide critical services.

• Salvation Army: Provides financial assistance for electricity, water and rent with eviction notice. Hot meal distribution daily, Monday-Friday at 576 Vine St. Food pantry open by appointment for nonperishable food items. Phone: 814-539-3110.

• Cambria County Community Action Partnership: Plans to start lunches for children. WIC is still open and medical assistance and transportation. Financial assistance includes housing and rent assistance, utility assistance, assistance for veterans. Phone: 814-536-9031.

• Department of Labor and Industry Unemployment Office: Online applications are most effective way to file a claim until phone service is ramped up, officials said Thursday. Website: www.uc.pa.gov.

• U.S. Small Business Administration: Small businesses can go to sba.gov/disaster to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. These loans are for small businesses and private non-profits negatively impacted by the coronavirus and can be up to $2 million.