The people who are hardest-hit during an economic crisis are those who are already hurting, social services leaders said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the effects are likely to be far-reaching, prolonged and felt most by the working poor and the newly unemployed, said United Way of the Laurel Highlands President and CEO Karen Struble Myers.
"Anytime there is a significant crisis, the people who feel the pinch are those who are barely making enough money to cover household needs," she said
On Thursday she said the organization is reallocating all of it's remaining funding for the year, $198,000, to what people in Cambria and Somerset are seeing as the highest need areas – food, rent assistance, utility assistance and emergency financial assistance, she said.
United Way volunteers are hearing a lot of concerns, especially about about rent and housing assistance, she said.
And although the government is currently protecting people from eviction and utility companies can’t turn off customers’ utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Struble Myers said she is planning to help people for the day when those bills become due.
"There are people we were already serving who are are underemployed – employed part-time – they were affected straight out of the gate when this happened," she said. "We expect also to be seeing new people. We will see people who have been furloughed as a result of businesses temporarily closing."
Cambria County Community Action Partnerships Executive Director Jeffery Vaughn is also focusing resources for economic troubles caused by the coronavirus.
Vaughn noted, too, that there is a moratorium on gas and electric companies from putting overdue customers on notice.
And potentially with an injection of cash to individual accounts in the coming weeks from the federal government, the hope is individuals' lives and income can navigate the economic shutdown, he said.
"If the money starts to flow by then, they'll be OK," Vaughn said. "If this continues for a few months, people who didn't normally need our service may need us. It gets tougher the longer it goes on."
Salvation Army Captain Erin Smullen echoed Vaughn's comments, and said people can also find financial assistance through her office.
"Utilities can't be shut off, even if out people are out of work and not able to pay," she said. "But after the crisis is over, people may still have difficulty, especially those who aren't able to work because their kids are home. They would be the ones who are really struggling."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.