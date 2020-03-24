The health and human services fields will receive a boost thanks to the newly created United Way of the Laurel Highlands fund announced on Tuesday.
"Now, more than ever, we recognize that more of our region's residents are feeling the pinch of COVID-19," United Way president and CEO Karen Struble Myers said in a release. "In the coming months, we expect the demand for emergency financial assistance to increase substantially."
The Emergency Impact Fund will be dedicated to supporting several agencies in Cambria and Somerset counties during the coronavirus pandemic, including utilities assistance, medical care and counseling services.
To support the fund, community members are asked to visit www.uwlaurel.org/donate or send a check to the United Way office at 422 Main St., Suite 203, Johnstown.
