The United States Postal Service said the risks of catching COVID-19 by handling mail is low and continues to remind customers about social distancing.
“Please allow a safe distance between you and your letter carrier or post office clerk,” USPS said in a news release.
According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
Steps taken by the Postal Service include:
• Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and cleaning and sanitizing products are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations every day through the Postal Service supply chain.
• Updated cleaning policies to ensure that all cleaning is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
• Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among employees and with customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing and risk minimization.
The Postal Service has more than 600,000 employees processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages.
