United Area School District announced Thursday that elementary students will move to a hybrid schedule beginning Monday for a two-week period due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school.
“Right now the positive cases are not related,” Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.
As of Thursday, two cases of the virus were confirmed in the district with three probable instances.
Parkins said 33 students are in quarantine until Sept. 28.
These instances raise United’s total to five positive cases since the beginning of August when the first two were reported among members of the football team.
The third came at the end of August when a member of the marching band tested positive, which led to the quarantine of the entire group.
In addition to the hybrid model, a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Health was sent home with elementary students to alert their parents of possible exposure to the disease during the lunch period.
Parkins said this was a precaution taken because the students don’t wear masks in the cafeteria, although they are socially distanced.
The letter advises parents to monitor their children and notify the state department of health if any symptoms appear.
A special executive session of the school board was called Wednesday to discuss the matter further, and Parkins said the members agreed the hybrid model was the best option.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has advised the district this is an appropriate action as well, Parkins said.
Students will be divided by last names and those not attending in person will learn online.
Children with last names “A-K” will have face-to-face classes Mondays and Thursdays.
Anyone with a last name starting with “L-Z” will go Tuesdays and Fridays.
All students learn remotely on Wednesdays.
Parkins said this is the model the administration created during the summer months when constructing the district health and safety plan.
“I think we’re really prepared,” she added
Somerset Area School District reported its first case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
An employee in the junior high school tested positive for the disease, according to The Somerset Daily American.
Families with students in the district were notified of the situation via phone message after 8 p.m.
Krista Mathias, Somerset superintendent, told The Daily American that administrators had expected to deal with the virus at some point during the school year and state health officials have assured staff that in-person education can continue.
She also stated that she’s confident in Somerset’s planning moving forward.
“We promised transparency, and that’s a promise we are going to keep,” Mathias told The Daily American.
