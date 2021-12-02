The first U.S. case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.
“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021,” the CDC announcement said. “The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.”
A lab at the University of California, San Francisco, sequenced the virus and the CDC confirmed it was the omicron variant.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, announced the news at the White House, the Associated Press reported.
“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” he said.
The new variant emerged in southern Africa and has scientists around the world scrambling to find out if the new mutant is more dangerous than previous versions of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
At least 23 other countries have confirmed omicron infections, prompting travel bans to slow its spread.
The national development came as the Pennsylvania Department of Health update on Wednesday showed Blair County added seven COVID-19 deaths and the state had more than 7,000 new cases for the third time in two weeks.
The numbers in Wednesday’s update represent deaths and cases reported to the state on Tuesday.
Blair’s seven COVID-19 deaths put the county’s total for November at 49 fatalities – the most since January and its third-highest monthly total of the pandemic. In November 2020, Blair County had 34 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added two deaths on Wednesday for a November total of 52, which is the county’s fourth-highest monthly total of the pandemic. November 2020’s total was 55 deaths.
Somerset County added one death for a November total of 25, tying October for its third-deadliest month of the pandemic. Somerset recorded 16 deaths last November.
Bedford County added one death for a November total of 21, its third-highest of the pandemic. Bedford’s total was 20 deaths last November.
Indiana County added three deaths for a November total of 40, its third-highest of the pandemic. Indiana’s total was 25 deaths last November.
Clearfield County had no additional deaths Wednesday. November’s total was 40 deaths, its second-highest month of the pandemic. Clearfield’s total was 25 deaths last November.
Centre County had no additional deaths Wednesday. November’s total was 14 deaths, its fifth-highest of the pandemic. Last November, Centre recorded 38 deaths.
Westmoreland County added three deaths on Wednesday for a November total of 80 deaths, its fourth-highest of the pandemic. Last November, Westmoreland had 100 deaths.
Pennsylvania added 7,606 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths on Wednesday, for totals of 1,744,526 cases and 33,521 death attributed to COVID-19.
Wednesday’s statewide jump in new cases put half the region’s counties in triple-digits.
Cambria had 115 new cases, Blair had 127, Centre had 112, Westmoreland had 213, Somerset had 66, Bedford had 56, Indiana had 85 and Clearfield had 68.
Meanwhile, combining Monday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,650,007 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 17,789,935 doses, including 1,697,721 boosters. In addition, there have been 197,307 pediatric doses administered for children aged 5 to 11.
