Penn State’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to surge, with 185 more cases reported Tuesday in Centre County.
It is the most new cases for any county in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update, eclipsing both Philadelphia’s 121 new cases and Allegheny County’s 42 new cases.
There are 834 new cases and 19 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 151,646 cases and 8,023 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Nationally, Johns Hopkins University announced Tuesday the country’s death toll has topped 200,000, the Associate Press reported.
“It is completely unfathomable that we’ve reached this point,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.
In this region, Cambria and Bedford counties each added two cases, Somerset County had no cases, Blair County had 10, Indiana County had 11 and Westmoreland County had 12 new cases and one additional death in Tuesday’s update.
The estimated recovery rate dropped from 82% to 81%, which means nearly 123,000 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania have recovered.
There have been 22,331 residents and 4,893 cases employees of Pennsylvania’s long-term care homes who have contracted the coronavirus, leading to 5,360 deaths among residents of the nursing and personal care homes. The state estimates 10,419 health care workers have been infected.
