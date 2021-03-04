Two Westmoreland County deaths represented the only new COVID-19 fatalities across the eight-county region in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Health Department.
They were among 50 new deaths statewide in Thursday’s report, along with 3,028 additional cases of COVID-19.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 941,439 cases and 24,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the state in March 2020.
Cambria County recorded 18 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county totals to 11,767 cases and 395 deaths.
Somerset County added four cases to reach 6,700 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 3,820 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 14 cases to reach 10,660 cases and 302 deaths.
Indiana County added five cases to reach 5,109 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 18 cases to reach 6,362 cases and 114 deaths.
Centre County added 50 cases to reach 13,050 cases and 211 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 56 cases and two deaths to reach 26,994 cases and 678 deaths.
