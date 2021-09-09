JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the fourth time in eight days, there were more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The 4,197 additional cases and 52 deaths in Thursday’s report brings the state totals to 1,333,308 cases and 28,498 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Five of the deaths were recorded in this eight-county region, with one new death in Blair County and four new deaths in Westmoreland County.
Cambria County added 70 cases with no deaths and now has 15,860 positives with 451 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 32 cases with no deaths to reach 8,737 cases and 221 deaths.
Bedford County added 41 cases with no deaths to reach 5,175 cases and 145 deaths.
Blair County added 30 cases and one death to reach 14,371 cases and 347 deaths.
Indiana County added 43 cases with no deaths to reach 7,131 cases and 185 deaths.
Clearfield County added 37 cases with no deaths to reach 9,449 cases and 166 deaths.
Centre County added 114 cases with no deaths to reach 18,162 cases and 232 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 126 cases and four deaths to reach 18,162 cases and 232 deaths.
Meanwhile, two-thirds of all adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
All of the region’s counties, however, have adult vaccination rates below the state’s rate of 66.7% fully vaccinated.
Westmoreland County leads the region with 59.1% fully vaccinated. Centre has 57.8%, Cambria has 56.5%, Blair has 52.6%, Clearfield has 51.7%, Somerset has 48.7%, Indiana has 46.9% and Bedford has 38.9%.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows vaccine providers have administered 14,280,141 doses, and there are now 6,941,652 people who are fully vaccinated across Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.