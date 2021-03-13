The state's daily COVID-19 numbers released Saturday show 2,840 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 964,296.
And an additional 43 new deaths bring the state's total to 24,573 deaths attributed to the virus, the Pennsylvania Department of Health's data shows.
Locally, Cambria County added two new deaths, which takes its total to 402 since the pandemic began. Outside Cambria County, no new deaths were reported Saturday for the region.
The number of positive cases in Cambria increased by 36 Saturday to 11,950 total.
Somerset added 16 cases for a total of 6,791 and Bedford added eight new cases for a total of 3,876. Blair had 15 new cases that brought its total number to 10,801 and Indiana had 13 new cases, which bumped its total to 5,183.
