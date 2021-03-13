By the numbers

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had 964,296 cases and 24,573 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,989,292

• Positive tests: 964,296

• Deaths: 24,573

• Recovered: 92%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 11,950 positives, 41,342 negatives (402 deaths)

• Somerset: 6,791 positives, 20,336 negatives (186 deaths)

• Bedford: 3,876 positives, 9,013 negatives (129 deaths)

• Blair: 10,801 positives, 35,264 negatives (305 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,183 positives, 17,914 negatives (160 deaths)

• Clearfield: 6,612 positives, 19,195 negatives (121 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 27,570 positives, 88,634 negatives (688 deaths)

• Allegheny: 79,779 positives, 368,184 negatives (1,769 deaths)

• Beaver: 12,631 positives, 46,289 negatives (355 deaths)

• Butler: 14,405 positives, 47,257 negatives (375 deaths)

• Centre: 13,351 positives, 62,803 negatives (214 deaths)

• Fayette: 10,734 positives, 32,857 negatives (273 deaths)

• Greene: 2,733 positives, 8,669 negatives (35 deaths)

• Washington: 14,163 positives, 53,203 negatives (269 deaths)

Hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 117,082 positives, 554,867 negatives (3,207 deaths)

• Montgomery: 56,065 positives, 317,586 negatives (1,580 deaths)

• Delaware: 42,325 positives, 209,228 negatives (1,262 deaths)

• Bucks: 47,060 positives, 221,083 negatives (1,154 deaths)

• Lancaster: 45,247 positives, 170,962 negatives (1,062 deaths)

• Berks: 37,061 positives, 113,351 negatives (913 deaths)

• Lehigh: 31,791 positives, 124,454 negatives (788 deaths)

• Chester: 31,721positives, 183,118 negatives (742 deaths)

• York: 37,029 positives, 134,149 negatives (742 deaths)

• Luzerne: 25,641 positives, 97,155 negatives (746 deaths)

• Northampton: 28,001 positives, 114,451 negatives (660 deaths)

• Dauphin: 21,300 positives, 90,808 negatives (505 deaths)

• Cumberland: 17,104 positives, 70,601 negatives (486 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 31,943.

• Ages 10-19: 90,458.

• Ages 20-29: 169,131.

• Ages 30-39: 145,928.

• Ages 40-49: 132,896.

• Ages 50-59: 148,483.

• Ages 60-69: 115,983.

• Ages 70-79: 67,617.

• Ages 80-89: 41,330.

• Ages 90-99: 19,262.

• Ages 100+: 943.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 509,328 cases.

• Male: 450,356 cases.

• Not reported: 4,582 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 82,620 cases.

• White: 497,535 cases.

• Asian: 16,480 cases.

• Other: 12,849 cases.

• Not reported: 354,964 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.