Two more Cambria County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and Blair County has added three cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,070 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 52,915.
It's the first daily report in nearly a week with more than 1,000 additional positive tests, but Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the number may not represent the true picture. The commercial laboratory LabCorp reported an unusually high number of cases, which were collected over several days.
“That tends to skew the numbers,” Levine said. “Overall, the number of cases over time continues to go down.”
An additional 310 deaths that Levine said occurred over the past several weeks were added, bringing the state total to 3,416.
Local counties' reports now show:
• 37 confirmed cases and one death in Cambria;
• 32 cases and one death in Somerset;
• 27 cases and one death in Bedford;
• 28 cases with no deaths in Blair County.
Levine warned against weekend family gatherings for Mother's Day, except for those in the northwest and north-central areas of the state.
“My recommendation in the red zone is to do that visit virtually,” Levine said. “The safest thing that you can do for yourself, the safest thing that you do for your mother and your family and your community is to do that visit virtually. In the yellow zones, I think that people could do visits.”
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties will remain in the red zone, while Clearfield, Centre, Jefferson and 21 other counties to the north move into the yellow zone Friday, allowing for larger gatherings and for some businesses to reopen.
Even in the yellow zone, visitors are not allowed inside nursing homes or personal care homes.
Levine also addressed the use of cloth masks for preventing the spread of coronavirus when a reporter asked why all businesses can't open if employees and customers wear masks.
“Masks work, but they don't work 100%,” she said. “Cloth masks are not infallible.”
State leaders introduced masking recommendations and requirements to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
“Overall, the goal was to bend the curve – to flatten that curve,” Levine said. “We have been successful in doing that. We did not overwhelm the health care system, but we have to be careful in the future because COVID-19 is not gone from Pennsylvania. It could resurge again.”
