Blair County added two deaths and 10 new cases to its COVID-19 totals on Friday.
Pennsylvania added 758 new cases and 15 deaths related to COVID-19 in the Department of Health’s daily update.
Since the first cases were detected in March, the health department has confirmed 117,279 cases and 7,297 deaths related to the pandemic.
It is estimated that 77% of those infected have recovered, which is more than 90,000 people.
Across the region, Cambria County added four cases and now has had 328 cases and three deaths. Somerset County added two cases to reach 129 cases and three deaths.
Bedford County added two cases to reach 138 cases and four deaths. Blair County now has 265 cases and five deaths.
Indiana County added 12 cases to reach 309 cases and six deaths. Fayette County added seven cases to reach 472 cases and five deaths. Westmoreland County added 16 cases to reach 1,500 cases and 46 deaths.
The rolling seven-day average continues to trend lower, reaching 747 average cases a day.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.