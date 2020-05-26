Two Cambria County food pantries have received emergency funding through the state Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant program, state Rep. Frank Burns said Thursday.
The Portage Area Food Pantry received a $17,651 grant to purchase a refrigerated truck to keep donated food from spoiling in transit, and the Dorothy Day Food Pantry at St. Francis University in Loretto received a $39,887 grant.
“Grants like these are critical to our food pantries’ efforts so they can continue serving our communities during times like these when help is needed most,” Burns said.
