There is simply no previous point of comparison in United States political history to the news that the sitting president has been diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening disease just a month away from Election Day.
Voters, party leaders and analysts do not know what to expect from the rest of the campaign now that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with COVID-19, which has infected approximately 7.5 million Americans and played a role in the deaths of more than 200,000 people in the United States.
Trump is in quarantine, while former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's nominee, continues to campaign.
“I think the one thing it does is just throw a lot of uncertainty into it in the last 30 days,” said Ray Wrabley, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown political science professor. “Some of that uncertainty may be cleared up over the next two weeks. But what's not clear right now is the state of President Trump's health.”
Mary Lou Davis, a Democrat from Johnstown, put the president's diagnosis into context of what has been a historic and chaotic year for America, saying “everything's been such a surprise that I don't think you can predict anything any longer.”
Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback, added: “At this point, I really don't know. This is new territory for all of us.”
Kulback touched upon the human nature of the announcement that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
“We're praying for the president and his family and as well as anyone else,” Kulback said.
Politically, Trump's upcoming events have been canceled.
Plans for scheduled debates between Biden and Trump on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 are now uncertain.
“That will be good for Biden because he'll crush Biden in the next debate just as he crushed Biden in this recent debate,” said Bill Ragley, a Republican from Jackson Township.
Trump contracting the virus has brought to the forefront the differences in how the candidates have responded to the pandemic.
The president, in the early days of the outbreak, repeatedly called it a hoax, while recordings made during interviews with Pulitzer Prize-winner Bob Woodward revealed that, at the same time, he admitted to intentionally downplaying the virus.
He has held large rallies, including at the Pittsburgh and Latrobe airports, compared to Biden's smaller, socially distanced events, such as a speech at the Johnstown Train Station on Wednesday.
Trump rarely wears face masks, despite medical professionals' statements that mask-wearing is a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During a debate with Biden on Tuesday, the president said, “I wear masks when needed.”
He then seemingly mocked Biden for how often the former vice president wears masks.
“I don't wear masks like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen.”
Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., a prominent leader in local Democratic Party politics, said Trump “not only ridiculed, but he made people think that this thing wasn't real, so a lot of people ignored the signs, ignored the problems, ignored the fact that it's out there.”
In response to the pandemic, on Jan. 31, Trump blocked travel from China where the novel coronavirus originated. He formed a coronavirus task force, declared a state of emergency and supported Operation Warp Speed, a project designed to deliver 300 million vaccine doses by January 2021.
“The Chinese allowed that to spread to over 180-some countries,” Ragley said. “Now, after he has been tested positive for COVID, they're saying, 'Aren't you sorry that you didn't do more to prevent this disease from spreading?' He did all he could do under the circumstance.”
