State troopers handed out 14 more warnings on Monday to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.
Troop A, which patrols all of Cambria and Somerset counties and most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, issued two of those warnings.
A total of 205 warnings have been handed out since enforcement of Wolf’s order, a measure designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, began on March 23. Troop A has issued 28 of those warnings, more than any other troop in the state. No business has yet been cited for failing to comply with the order.
No information was provided by state police about the identities of the businesses that have received warnings.
Information on the order, including the current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining and resources for businesses affected by the order, is available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, www.dced.pa.gov.
Members of the public were asked to report noncompliant businesses by calling their local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers, not by calling 911.
Also on Tuesday, state police said that troopers had issued six warnings and two citations through Sunday related to Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which was imposed on individual counties throughout the second half of March and statewide on April 1. Troop A issued two of the six warnings.
Both reported stay-at-home order citations handed out by state troopers so far went to people who were allegedly involved in other criminal activity at the time.
Michael Daniel Soder, 44, of Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia, was cited for violations of the state’s Administrative Code of 1929 and its Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955 after he crashed his car on a Chester County highway off-ramp on March 29. Chester County was under a stay-at-home order at the time.
Soder also was cited for several violations of state’s Vehicle Code in connection with the crash. Troopers said they found goods in the car he was driving that were allegedly stolen from a Lancaster County supermarket; local police are investigating that alleged retail theft.
Taylor Atherton Eaton, 38, was cited for violating the order on Saturday after she allegedly led state troopers on a car chase in Montour County. She also faces charges of defiant trespass, fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
“Law enforcement is focused on ensuring residents are aware of the stay-at-home order and informing the public of social distancing practices, and while the order is mandatory, voluntary compliance is preferred,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Troopers maintain discretion to warn or issue citations, and their decision is specific to the facts and circumstances of each particular encounter.”
