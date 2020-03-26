State troopers continued issuing warnings on Wednesday to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations, state police said Thursday.
Troop A, which is headquartered in Greensburg and patrols all of Cambria and Somerset counties and most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, issued four warnings on Wednesday, more than any other troop in the state. A total of 13 warnings were issued statewide on Wednesday.
Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations as of March 19, a measure intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement of the order began on Monday.
Troop A issued 13 warnings in the first three days of enforcement, more than twice the number issued by any other troop. The second-place troop, Troop H, which covers five counties in the Harrisburg area, issued six warnings; two other troops issued five warnings each.
No citations have yet been handed out to businesses that have failed to comply with the order. A total of 57 warnings were issued in the first three days of enforcement.
Information on the order, including the current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for businesses affected by the order and information on how businesses can apply for waivers or exemptions, is available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, www.dced.pa.gov.
Members of the public were asked to report noncompliant businesses by calling their local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers, not by calling 911.
