State troopers issued 11 more warnings on Monday to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.
Enforcement of Wolf’s order, a measure designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, began on March 23. A total of 107 warnings were issued statewide through Monday. No business has yet been cited for violating the order, according to state police.
Troop G, which patrols a seven-county area that includes Bedford, Blair and Centre counties, issued three warnings on Monday; no other troop issued more than one. Troop A, which patrols all of Cambria and Somerset counties and most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, did not issue any warnings on Monday.
Since enforcement of Wolf’s order began, Troop A has issued more warnings than any other troop in the state, with 19. Troop G has issued 14 warnings, putting it second.
Information on the order, including the current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for businesses affected by the order and information on how businesses can apply for waivers or exemptions, is available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, www.dced.pa.gov.
Members of the public were asked to report noncompliant businesses by calling their local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers, not by calling 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.