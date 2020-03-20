Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, The Tribune-Democrat will close its Locust Street Service Center in Johnstown until further notice.
The service center closure, at 425 Locust St., will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday, and will affect all walk-in transactions.
We regret the inconvenience for our customers, but we urge everyone to take steps to reduce your chance of getting COVID-19 or passing the virus to others.
Printing and delivery of newspapers will continue.
Customers can still communicate with our staff in the following ways:
• For questions about delivery of the newspaper or a home-delivery bills, contact the Customer Service Department at 814-532-5000, option 1. Payments may be made online at www.tribdem.com, or by mail to: Customer Service, The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St. Box 340, Johnstown, PA 15907-0340.
• To place an in memorium or Classified ad, call 814-532-5038 or send email to Betsy Konar (bkonar@tribdem.com).
• To reach the retail advertising department, call 814-532-5000, option 4; or send email to Mary Anne Rizzo (marizzo@tribdem.com).
• To reach the newsroom, call 814-532-5050 or send email to tribdem@tribdem.com.
• To reach the Johnstown Magazine staff, call 814-532-5000, option 7; or send email to Arlene Johns (ajohns@johnstownmag.com)
We look forward to reopening the service center as soon as safety permits.
