Bells will ring across the state to honor first responders, grocery store workers and other front-line “heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day, bells will ring for three minutes beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Windber Borough officials said the State Association of Mayors spearheaded the initiative, encouraging communities and the residents they serve to participate throughout the state. The goal is “to recognize and honor first responders, healthcare workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services to the general public while at risk of infection from COVID-19.
They deserve to be celebrated as “hometown heroes,” the mayors association wrote.
Residents are being invited to take part as well, by ringing bells at home.
Organizers said bells will also ring to show a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and will work tirelessly to ensure their community’s businesses will thrive once again, while also showing solidarity with fellow communities statewide.
Borough officials in Windber Borough and Ebensburg both indicated they’ll be marking the event town-wide.
Windber Mayor Mike Thomas said the borough sent letters out to the community – churches included – inviting everyone to participate.
“Hopefully, the people who’ve been working hard out there will hear it and feel appreciated for the work they are doing,” Thomas said.
Windber Manager Jim Furmanchik credited essential workers of every kind – whether it’s nurses, firefighters or supermarket clerks – for stepping up and continuing to do their jobs during tense times.
“They’re out there showing courage,” he said. “And I think the time is perfect for something like this. Hopefully we can put a smile on their faces.”
