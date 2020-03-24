Karen Taranto from Tower of Pizza

Karen Taranto, co-owner of Tower of Pizza in downtown Johnstown, fills lunchtime orders at her 145 Franklin St. shop on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The business will temporarily close beginning Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

