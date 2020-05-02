Allowing states to go bankrupt as a way to deal with the drastic economic downturns related to the COVID-19 pandemic – an idea suggested by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – would likely affect municipalities, such as Johnstown, in numerous ways that cannot yet be fully understood.
Pennsylvania cities, townships and boroughs receive money from the commonwealth for a wide variety of uses – infrastructure, pensions, economic development, environmental mitigation and recreation – while school districts get funding, too.
Johnstown and neighboring Franklin Borough also participate in the state’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
“Since it’s never been done before, I’m going to have to say we wouldn’t have any idea of what that impact would be to us,” said John Dubnansky, Johnstown’s community and economic development director. “Obviously, right now, we’re still an economically distressed community, so we’re still working on getting out of that by the end of next year.
“If the state goes bankrupt and that limits funding sources for us as a city, we can only imagine that would be a negative impact to our community.”
Among the more than a half-dozen city, state and federal officials who provided The Tribune-Democrat their thoughts about possibly letting states go bankrupt, none spoke in favor of the idea. Some openly opposed it.
“I think that was a bad statement,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat, said. “I don’t like bankruptcy – and never have – whether it be for the state, the feds or our cities. We need support to the states and that needs to trickle down to the cities, so that this doesn’t happen.
“If, God forbid, it happened at the state level, that would affect probably every city in every state. I’ll leave it at that.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., a Republican from Richland Township representing the 35th District, said, “I’m not an advocate for that.”
McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, proposed the idea during a radio interview on April 22.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell said in response to a question from host Hugh Hewitt. “It saves some cities. And there’s no good reason for it not to be available.”
He continued: “My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., Pennsylvania’s senior senator, responded with a released statement: “It is insulting for Majority Leader McConnell to suggest the federal government should do nothing to aid our teachers, firefighters, first responders and communities during a public health and economic crisis. Republicans were happy to provide a tax giveaway to the super-rich and biggest corporations in 2017, which is expected to drive up the deficit by $1.9 trillion over 10 years. And yet, decades of disinvestment in local, state and federal governments has left us unable to do the basic things that many other countries are doing for their citizens during this pandemic.
“We need governments that are resourced to respond to the needs of the people, in good times and in bad times. I will keep fighting for our communities to receive the relief they need to weather this crisis. Anything less is reckless and cruel.”
State budget impact
Pennsylvania experienced a more-than 2,000% increase in initial unemployment claims when comparing March 16-April 20, 2020, to the weeks of March 18, 2019–April 22, 2019, according to information compiled at wallethub.com.
About 30 million Americans, including more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians, have filed for unemployment since the pandemic started, as a result of businesses closing due to stay-at-home orders.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate increased from 4.7% to 6% from February to March with neighboring states New Jersey remaining level at 3.8% and New York going from 3.4% to 4.4%, although those numbers will skyrocket when April’s totals become official. Almost 23% of Pennsylvania workers filed jobless claims between March 15 and April 18, according to information culled by U.S. News & World Report, with New Jersey and New York – two states in the United States’ coronavirus epicenter – seeing 17.9% and 14.6% increases, respectively.
“Seventy percent of the cases in the entire country are in New York and New Jersey,” state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Cambria/Clearfield, from the 73rd Legislative District, said. “And New York and New Jersey have lower unemployment than we do. So we’re doing something wrong. And we need to get people back to work. You figure, 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania are no longer paying 3.07% of their pay into the state coffers. We’re going to have a budget crisis that’s going to make the virus look small.”
The business closures and job losses will undoubtedly impact revenue coming into the state and the way legislators make budgets – that, by law, must be balanced – in the future.
“We’re probably going to end up doing a six-month budget because we’ll have no idea what our revenues are,” Sankey said.
“For the first time in our history, we won’t have any idea what they’ll be.”
Sankey anticipates cuts being made in all areas funded by the state as part of “basically a stopgap budget.”
Langerholc expects “some tough decisions that are going to be made here in the coming months.”
“I point back to my first term when I was elected, we were facing a $1.7 billion deficit,” Langerholc said. “Then through spending within our means and enacting some other policies – and the national economy coming back, too – the last year we had that $800 million surplus.
“Now, they’re projecting anywhere between a $3 (billion) to $4 (billion) to $5 billion deficit this year. There are going to be some difficult conversations going forward here. We’re going to have to really budget appropriately. And we’ll see where the federal government comes in as far as aid for the states. But I imagine that’s going to be a possibility to help us with the deficits that we’re facing.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, from the 15th Congressional District, discussed the role the federal government can play in assisting:
“States are finding themselves in an unprecedented situation with stay-at-home orders slowing the economy and lowering tax revenues. It is going to take strong leadership and pragmatism to address budgetary shortfalls. I have been in touch with the governor’s office and look forward to continuing the dialogue on how Pennsylvania can best address these challenges.”
McConnell proposal
McConnell proposed state bankruptcy as an alternative to directing more federal stimulus money to states.
About $5 trillion – $3 trillion appropriated by Congress and nearly $2 trillion in newly authorized Federal Reserve lending power – has been approved to help states, businesses and individuals deal with economic loss from the coronavirus.
Further action is being discussed in the U.S. House of Representative and U.S. Senate.
“In the CARES Act, Congress provided state governments with $150 billion for coronavirus relief, and it is the responsibility of the elected leaders in each state to ensure that these funds meet the most immediate needs of their residents,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District.
“Before Congress considers additional funding, we must allow the CARES Act to work.”
U.S Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, put out his own plan for Pennsylvania that included:
• Immediately resuming some economic activity in most of the state.
• Providing counties with the flexibility to account for isolated statistical anomalies.
• Allowing doctors and hospitals to resume elective procedures, provided safety benchmarks are met.
• Expanding and improving testing for at-risk health care workers, including those in nursing homes.
“State and local governments are getting $150 billion in federal taxpayer money to help offset the cost and impact of COVID-19, while health care providers are receiving $200 billion to increase testing capacity,” according to a statement issued by Toomey’s office.
“Additionally, there are separate federal grant and loan funding streams to subsidize local transit systems, schools and universities, airports, and other COVID-19 response needs.
“Senator Toomey believes that before moving to the next phase, we ought to see what’s working and what our needs really are. The first four phases will have a tremendous impact, but government spending can never be a substitute for a functioning economy that supplies the tax revenue states and municipalities really need.”
