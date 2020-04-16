U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said the time has come to explore ways of reopening the economy, after what the Republican legislator called “extraordinary precautions” by closing down businesses across the commonwealth and nation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The way I think about this is, let’s step back and ask ourselves, ‘Why did we close down our economy in the first place?’ And I think the answer to that question is we closed down our economy so that we would not have a surge of COVID patients overwhelming our hospital capacity,” Toomey said during a telephone interview with The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday morning. “That’s the reason. Slowing down the rate of transmission does not reduce the number of people who are going to get the virus. It’s going to work its way through our society one way or another.
“But slowing down the rate of transmission does reduce the peak number of people at any point in time who might need care.”
Thursday was projected to be Pennsylvania’s peak day for resource use when 4,287 of the commonwealth’s 14,395 hospital beds and 856 of 1,043 ICU beds were expected to be needed, according to covid19.healthdata.org.
The numbers have been taken either as an indication the shutdown has been effective and needs to remain or that the healthcare system has not been severely stressed in the commonwealth as a whole.
“Well, it’s now increasingly obvious that we are not going to overwhelm our hospital systems,” Toomey said. “We are either at the peak – in some places we’re probably beyond the peak – if not, we’re extremely close to the peak. And, yet, we’re nowhere near the capacity of our hospitals. We have excess beds. We have excess ICU units. We have available ventilators.
“It’s true we’ve worked our health care professionals very hard, and many of them are long overdue for a day off. But the fact is, we’re not going to overwhelm our hospital capacity. And, since that was the reason for closing down our economy, it only follows that now is the time to begin to open things up.”
More than 21 million U.S. citizens, including one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s workers, have filed for unemployment in the past month.
Per Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan, essential businesses, such as health care providers and supermarkets, are allowed to remain open, while ones determined to be nonessential must stay closed. “We’re never going to get that exactly right,” Toomey said.
Instead, the senator would prefer determining if a business can operate on how effectively it could protect workers and customers – using precautions such as social distancing, wearing masks and possibly even taking an employee’s temperature at the start of a workday.
“There are very, very large numbers of people across Pennsylvania who could be going back to work safely,” Toomey said.
Toomey cited outdoor construction as a work environment in which it would be “very easy to maintain a physical separation from other workers if you intend to do that.”
In comparison, he pointed to nursing homes – with elderly residents, who are highly susceptible to the virus – as “very dangerous places.”
“That’s a very different criteria from a construction site outdoors,” Toomey said.
He has been in contact with both the governor’s office and President Donald Trump’s administration to discuss the economic impact of the pandemic. Toomey has been named to a bipartisan task force that will assist the Trump Administration in developing a plan to reopen the economy.
“It is something where I think the federal government can play a really important role in providing guidelines and guidance from people with a lot of expertise,” Toomey said. “Ultimately, it was governors across the country that shut down their respective economies. And it’s governors who are going to have to reopen. But it’s really time we have that conversation and begin the process.”
The senator said testing – both diagnostic and for antibodies – will play “a really, really helpful part” in re-opening business.
“Getting the economy fully back is going to depend on consumer confidence – confidence that you can go out to a store, to a restaurant, to interact with people,” Toomey said. “Testing will be a big part of providing that confidence.”
More than 140,000 Pennsylvanians have been tested for coronavirus with almost 28,000 confirmed cases and about 800 COVID-19-related deaths, according to worldometers.info.
Approximately 3.3 million Americans have been tested, a total that is about the same as the next two nations – Germany and Russia – combined. But the U.S. rate of approximately 10,000 per 1 million citizens ranks in the mid-40s among nations in tests per capita.
At least 33,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus-related illnesses.
