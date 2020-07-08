SOMERSET – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said he is “cautiously optimistic” about a continued economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during a visit to Leiss Tool & Die on Wednesday morning.
“I hope we don't go back down into a lockdown mode, certainly not in most of the country and certainly not in Pennsylvania,” Toomey, a Republican, said.
He also thinks important strides are being made in the treatment of the disease.
“The good news is, I think that despite the fact that there are some places around the country that are obviously seeing a surge in cases, we are better able to deal with the coronavirus every day,” Toomey said. “We understand it more. We understand how it is transmitted. We have a better understanding of how to treat it.
"We've got medicines now that are therapeutic. We're getting closer and closer to a vaccine. So I think we should continue to put the resources into bringing therapies and vaccines to market as soon as possible. That's the single best thing we can do – that and increasing the ongoing testing.”
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat soon for more information about Toomey's visit to the region.
