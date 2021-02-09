A new feature on the Department of Health website may help Pennsylvanians find out when they are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, but leaders admit it won’t help frustrated seniors trying to schedule appointments.
The Your Turn tool at covidportal.health.pa.gov/s/Your-Turn allows users to answer eligibility questions and enter contact information for an update when they become eligible for vaccine.
“Your turn will solely be used for the purpose of determining if you are eligible to receive the vaccine,” Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor, said Tuesday during a health department press briefing.
“It does not register you to receive a vaccine. It does not guarantee a vaccination appointment.”
Those without internet access may call 1-877-PAHEALTH for assistance determining eligibility and finding vaccine providers, she said.
Asked if the department has estimated when the next group of people – essential workers in Phase 1b – will begin receiving vaccine, Mauldin said it’s still too early to say and the current focus is completing Phase 1a. The current phase includes those age 65 and older, health care workers, nursing home residents and those with significant health issues.
“We don’t have a timeline for (Phase) 1b at this time,” Mauldin said. “But just to put it into perspective, it’s going to take approximately 8 million doses for the more than 4 million Pennsylvanians currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1a. So far, Pennsylvania has only received about 2.1 million from the federal government.”
She said Gov. Tom Wolf’s prediction the vaccine be available to the general public in late spring or summer is still a realistic goal.
“Patience is something we will all have to rely on as we work forward in this process,” she said. “I know it’s frustrating, and we are all working through it. But I can assure you that we are hopeful and continue to strive to ensure that folks who want vaccination can get it.”
Cases continue decline
As vaccine efforts ramp up, the state’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to ease on Tuesday.
Westmoreland County’s 103 new COVID-19 cases represented the only triple-digit increase in the region in the health department’s daily update.
Centre County added 66 new cases, Blair County added 51 cases, Cambria County added 41 cases, Clearfield County added 37 cases, Somerset County added 19 cases, Indiana County added 15 cases and Bedford County added 10 cases.
The new cases may have been slightly inflated because some data collected on Sunday was not included in Monday’s update due to technical maintenance to the state’s data server on Sunday, the health department reported.
“Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime,” the press release said.
There were 4,088 additional positive cases, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 876,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
A reporting error in a story on Page A1 on Tuesday inadvertently included a two-day total for cases. Monday’s total was 2,504 new cases.
The additions continued to hold the rolling seven-day average below 4,000 cases, registering 3,775 cases a day on Tuesday.
Although the health department press release Tuesday noted the data server maintenance did not affect death reports, there were only four new deaths reported in Monday’s data. Tuesday’s report added 149 new deaths, for a total of 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Somerset, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties each had one fewer death listed on Monday’s data, compared to Sunday’s.
“Once death information is reported, the department conducts regular reviews to ensure all information reflects the most up-to-date information from those who are reporting the death,” spokeswoman Maggi Barton said.
“Through the review, the department received updated medical amendments from coroners and medical personnel where COVID-19 was removed from the death record. Therefore, the department has updated the deaths reported today to reflect the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 to date.”
Somerset had 184 deaths on Sunday’s report, 183 on Monday’s and 184 on Tuesday’s. Clearfield had 110 on Sunday’s report, 109 on Monday’s and 110 on Tuesday’s. Indiana had 152 on Sunday’s report and 151 on Monday’s and Tuesday’s. Centre had 201 in Sunday’s and 200 in Monday’s and Tuesday’s reports.
Over the two days, Cambria County added three deaths, Blair County had four deaths, Bedford had one death, and Westmoreland County had six deaths.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to decrease, with 2,890 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Tuesday. That includes 574 in intensive care units and 304 on ventilators or breathing machines.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals there were 64 patients, with 16 in ICUs and 16 on ventilators.
Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16, with 6,346 hospitalized statewide and 288 in the four-county area.
