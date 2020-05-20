Tom Caulfield

As we reflect upon the many negatives and hardships this current COVID-19 pandemic brings into our world, we appreciate the front-line emergency hospital/medical personnel, fire, law enforcement, service, transit and so many other key personnel and recognize what they do for the general good of the public while putting themselves in harm’s way.
To me, it’s just an affirmation of the old saying, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” This affirmation certainly applies to the populace of this great United States of America.
While we question the whys, hows, whens and what it’s going to be like, compared to what it used to be, and what will now become (for better or worse) a regular part of living, there remains very few situations that can and will be guaranteed.
One of the few guarantees that gives us comfort in this time of uneasiness and unsuredness is our military standing by, going about their business, responding where and when needed even in pandemic situations in a professional, efficient and caring manner.
Even as many of our local military personnel are active in the COVID-19 situation mobilizing and are getting ready for assigned deployments during these uncertain times within the next few months.
Spouses and families of those being deployed may need more support during this difficult separation period. I know the soldiers will be up to the task. We hope, like during the COVID-19 situation, our general populace will rise to the occasion and provide leadership and assistance to these challenged military families.
Veteran Community Initiatives (VCI) will be up to this challenge and will enlist the support of our always-ready general public.
As a general update, our very recent Veteran Assistance Care Program (VACP), which aims to help area veterans who have suffered economic loss and hardships (layoffs, closings, hourly cutbacks) with a one-time $100 grant award (application available at www.vciinc.org), has just completed its first week of implementation.
We have observed veterans of all different occupations and jobs who have been affected and are hurting.
Just a few of the occupations include waitresses/bartenders/restaurant/food service personnel, insurance agents, truck drivers, nonprofit directors, bus drivers, garage owners, maintenance workers, retail sales, barbers, dorm counselors, security guards, recreation center workers, school nurse and a variety of business owners.
Unfortunately, this list will probably expand. The VACP is a “boots on the ground” effort to get, even a little, income into the hands of veterans (and their families) as soon as possible while they need it. If you know of any local veteran economically affected, with an honorable/general discharge, get in touch with us via e-mail (vciinfo@atlanticbbn.net) or call 814-255-0355.
VCI has committed $20,000 to this project on a first-come, first-served basis.
We thank two of our grantees (Pa. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the 1889 Foundation Inc.) for being so flexible and allowing us to transfer grant funding to areas of budgets where it is currently most needed.
VCI, along with so many other area VSOs and veteran programs, looks forward, hopefully soon, to getting out there with our rural outreach programs/services and caregiving efforts to our vets and families.
As soon as we can get the appropriate approvals allowing our veterans a safe and effective variety of location(s), we will continue servicing our veterans and communities.
Stay safe.
