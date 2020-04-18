Ramadan is the holy month of the Islamic calendar that commemorates the beginnings of the faith.
And although Muslims are unable to gather in person to worship due to the coronavirus pandemic, the imam of the Islamic Center of Johnstown said he is staying in touch with people through phone calls and online.
“We’re encouraging each other to keep on doing your prayers, try to do your best and try to help as much as you can, especially during these hard times,” said Fouad ElBayly, of the Islamic Center, located in Paint Borough.
In Ramadan – which will begin April 23 and end May 23 – Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur’an, and fast from food and drink during the daylight hours as a means of learning self-control, gratitude and compassion for those less fortunate. Each day’s fast ends with a meal after sunset.
Ramadan is a time of intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion, during which Muslims spend extra time rereading the Qur’an and performing special prayers.
“This is a holy month of fasting that Muslim people all over the world try to observe for a whole, complete month,” ElBayly said.
“It’s a one-month celebration where you be at your best and be kind, try to share what you have with others and try to give charity for the needy.
“You share the goodness that God bestowed on you.”
He said Ramadan is a month of festivity.
“People wait for this month every year,” ElBayly said. “It’s a big celebration.”
A central part of Ramadan is prayer that is spread out throughout the day so worshippers are able to maintain their connection to God.
With the Islamic Center of Johnstown closed because of COVID-19 concerns, ElBayly said he will be offering prayers online.
“We will still be doing our prayers but not in groups,” he said. “I will be doing the prayers from my home and stream it online so people can see and hear me. We’ll be establishing the prayers every night.”
Prayers will be posted daily to the Islamic center’s website at www.johnstownislam.com.
Activities also will be presented through Zoom with information on how to join posted on the website.
In addition, Friday prayers will be streamed online until further notice.
